Namibia observes International Anti-Corruption Day

Namibia on Friday joined the rest of the world in observing the International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) with a call for robust synergy among stakeholders to curb graft in the country.

The 2022 IACD also marks the start of efforts to mark the twentieth anniversary of the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC). Namibia signed the UNCAC in 2003 and ratified it in 2004.

Commemorated under the theme “UNCAC at 20: Uniting the World Against Corruption”, the event was held in Outapi Town, Omusati Region in the northern part of Namibia.

Paulus Noa, director-general of the Anti-Corruption Commission, said Namibia has since domesticated the mechanisms under the convention, aligning it to national development plans.

“Namibia has achieved several milestones in implementing the UNCAC, including the enactment and amendment of the Procurement Act, which complements other existing legislation such as the Anti-Corruption Act, and Prevention of Organized Crime Act,” he said.

Namibia has also developed the National Anti-Corruption Strategy and Action Plan (2021-2025) to foster cooperation and continued synergy in attaining the national vision for a corruption-free Namibia across all sectors.

Although the country has made progress in fighting corruption, Noa said more should be done to prevent chances for corrupt practices.

The event also included a march by the youth to raise public awareness of anti-corruption. Enditem