Namibia offers training to promote women peacebuilders

Thirty Namibian women, from a cross-section of civil society sectors which include security representatives and women leaders, are undergoing a three-day training in peace and security in the capital of Windhoek, aimed at building capacity for women peacebuilders in the region focusing on conflict prevention.

Namibia International Women’s Peace Centre (NIWPC) Acting Director Ambassador Morina Muuondjo said at the launch of the training on Monday that the training intends to enhance and contribute to women’s participation in local, national, and regional peace processes, including conflict prevention, mediation, and peacebuilding.

“This is the agenda that recognizes that women are victims of conflict but places emphasis on the transformative potential of including them as actors in peace and security structures and processes,” she said.

The training aims to ensure capacity building for the effective implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) on women, peace, and security, Muuondjo added.

“To have peace, we also need to focus on the structural conditions in our society that are experienced in the form of pervasive gender-based violence, poverty, hunger, discrimination, and injustice,” she said.

The NIWPC, in collaboration with the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation, is co-hosting the three-day training, which began on Monday. Enditerm