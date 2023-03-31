Namibia on course to achieve renewable energy share target of 70 percent by 2030

Namibian state-owned power utility, NamPower, said on Thursday it is on course to reach its target of generating 70 percent of the country’s energy needs from renewable sources.

NamPower Managing Director Simson Haulofu said the company is investing its funds in at least four renewable energy projects, adding that the investment strategy is consistent with Namibia’s renewable energy policy, which aims to increase the share of renewable energy in Namibia’s energy mix to 70 percent by 2030.

Namibia's renewable energy sources currently stand at about 30 percent of the total annual demand.