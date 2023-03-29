Namibia pins hope on digital transformation to create jobs

Namibia’s Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology Emma Theofelus on Tuesday said that the country hopes to address its ongoing unemployment crisis through digital transformation.

Speaking at a workshop on digital transformation, Theofelus expressed confidence that this process could unlock opportunities for Namibians to create jobs and businesses. “Digital transformation is a powerful tool that can help us address the unemployment crisis in Namibia and make the country a global player in the information communication technology (ICT) space. We must work together to develop alternative avenues to finance digital start-ups and ICT entrepreneurship, reduce the gaps hindering digital transformation, and increase digital literacy.”

Namibia is currently drafting and reviewing several key pieces of legislation and policies to accelerate ICT development, access, and innovation which include the Cybercrime Bill, Data Protection Bill, and amendments to the Communications Act, which aim to make Namibia an attractive destination for doing business in ICT.

Theofelus noted that one of the biggest challenges facing digital start-ups and ICT entrepreneurship in Namibia is access to finance, where she emphasized the need for collaboration between the government, private sector, and other stakeholders to develop alternative avenues for financing digital start-ups and supporting ICT entrepreneurship.

Theofelus also highlighted that there are still gaps hindering digital transformation in Namibia, including infrastructure challenges and affordability.

To address these gaps, Namibia is set to activate the universal service fund and introduce initiatives to increase digital literacy, such as coding and programing classes in after-school programs and community centers. Enditem