Namibia will face Tunisia, Central Africa Republic (CAR) and Burkina Faso in Group B of the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations to be staged in Mauritania from Feb. 14 to March 4, Namibia Football Association spokesperson Dan Kamati confirmed on Thursday.

Namibia will open their campaign against the Central African Republic, followed by a match against Tunisia and then finish off the group stages with a fixture against Burkina Faso.

Namibia’s U-20 head coach, James Britz, admitted that it is a tough group but the entire team remains optimistic.

“It is a very competitive group but we did not qualify by luck, we deserved the win and we will go there and fight for a place in the quarter-finals,” he added.

According to Britz, Tunisia and the CAR are also making their debut and Namibia stands a strong chance to reach the quarter-finals just like any other team in the competition.

The current Namibia training camp consists of 30 players and the technical team will not trim the list until the CAF communicates the number of players eligible for travelling, he added.

“We have been working with most of these players for the past three months and we see so much potential in them, they really have what it takes to do big things,” he concluded. Enditem