Namibia plans to develop conservation strategies for pangolins

Namibia is planning to develop conservation strategies for the pangolin, the most trafficked species in the country, and the African wild dog, the most threatened large carnivore species in Namibia, Environment minister Pohamba Shifeta said Tuesday.

The Ministry will also prioritise monitoring of key species such as lions, elephants and rhinos while using science-based approaches and technologies to contribute to mitigation and management of human-wildlife conflict, Shifeta said.

He added that last year, aerial surveys for wildlife monitoring were successfully conducted in Hardap, Magnetti and Waterberg national parks, as well as in smaller game reserves such as Daan Viljoen and S. Von Bach.

"Monitoring of high-value wildlife species such as the lion, black rhino and elephants were undertaken. Biodiversity Monitoring frameworks were developed for Mudumu and Tsau Khaeb national parks to guide biodiversity monitoring activities within and adjacent to these protected areas," he said.