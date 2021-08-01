Namibia postpones 2021 population, housing census due to COVID budget prioritization

Namibia’s Statistics Agency (NSA) on Wednesday announced that the country’s 2021 Population and Housing Census has been postponed from August 2021 to August 2022.

The postponement is mainly due to competing priorities such as the current COVID-19 budget prioritization, said NSA Statistician-General Alex Shimuafeni.

“The census is now planned for August 2022 and we would like to, first and foremost, thank the entire nation for assisting and cooperating with our enumerators that visited your homes and businesses during the census mapping exercise,” he said.

Shimuafeni requested the nation to continue supporting the NSA in the implementation of the next phase of the census which is the “Pilot Census” planned to take place later this year.

“The census pilot serves as a test run for the actual Population and Housing Census and assists in readiness and smooth implementation,” he noted.

Given the uncertainty of the pandemic situation currently in the country, NSA will be monitoring the COVID-19 situation as it unfolds and keep the nation updated and informed on the pilot census and actual population census enumeration phase, Shimuafeni said.

Namibia conducts a Population and Housing Census every ten years.