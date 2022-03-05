Namibia postpones population, housing census due to financial constraints

WINDHOEK, March 1 (Xinhua) — Namibia’s 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) will not take place in August this year as earlier planned, the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) announced Tuesday.

NSA statistician general, Alex Shimuafeni in a statement Tuesday said this year’s scheduled census exercise was not provided for in the national budget of 2022/2023 due to financial constraints and other critical national priorities.

“With regards to when the census will take place, the NSA will keep the media posted once this information is available from the National Planning Commission (NPC) through which the NSA is funded,” he added. Enditem

