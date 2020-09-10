The only cultural festival that focuses on celebrating the cultural diversity of Namibia’s capital city of Windhoek, the /Ae //Gams Arts and Cultural Festival, has been postponed to next year, the organizer announced Thursday.

The Windhoek municipal council on Thursday approved the postponement of the 2020 festival which was scheduled for the end of October, the City of Windhoek spokesperson Harold Akwenye said.

“The festival was initially scheduled to take place at the end of October, however, after careful consideration, the council deemed it imperative to prioritize the health and safety of the residents and visitors of Windhoek during this challenging time,” he added.

Akwenye meanwhile said, the festival advisory committee is planning to host online artistic and cultural expression activations of different arts disciplines to build some momentum towards the main event in 2021.

The City of Windhoek launched the annual /Ae //Gams Arts and Cultural Festival in 2001, to celebrate the city’s rich cultural diversity with the aim to play a key role in contributing toward the nationhood and national pride campaign.