Namibia prepares to take part in COP28, advocating for urgent action

The Environmental Commissioner of Namibia Timoteus Mufeti on Monday emphasized the critical need for immediate and concerted efforts to combat the escalating challenges posed by climate change.

Mufeti made the remarks at the Climate Change Dialogue held in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia. The dialogue is a preparatory event ahead of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change scheduled to take place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12 in the United Arab Emirates. It gathered local policymakers, experts, and environmentalists to discuss pressing environmental issues confronting Namibia.

“This gathering signifies a collective commitment to demonstrate political will and devise solutions to the challenges we face. We anticipate witnessing multilateralism in action and, ideally, making meaningful strides towards addressing climate change,” he said.

Mufeti also said the reality of climate change is no longer disputed, as it once might have been during initial meetings. The impact is palpable, noticeable in altered rainfall patterns and the intensified heat experienced daily. These changes urge people to recognize the gravity of the situation, he said.

“As we head to conferences like COP28, our understanding and approach must be more serious and focused than ever before,” he said.

According to Mufeti, Namibia has grappled with various climate-related challenges over the years, ranging from droughts to flooding.

Mufeti disclosed Namibia has assembled a robust delegation for COP28, as has been the norm in past COP sessions, noting that the head of state will lead this delegation, accompanied by several ministers, to represent Namibia’s interests at high-level meetings.

“We are known for our unwavering stance and forthright approach at these United Nations meetings. We strongly advocate for solutions that benefit our people, those who are directly affected but often lack a voice at these global forums,” said the official, while expressing gratitude to various partners whose generous sponsorship has made it possible for Namibia to have a pavilion at the conference center in Dubai.