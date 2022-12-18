Namibia reaches major milestone in statistical development

Namibia has become the fifth country in sub-Saharan Africa to subscribe to the Special Data Dissemination Standard (SDDS) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to an IMF statement released Friday.

By subscribing to the SDDS, Namibia graduated from the Enhanced General Data Dissemination System (e-GDDS) in which the country had participated since June 27, 2016, the statement said.

“I congratulate the authorities on the subscription to the SDDS. It underscores Namibia’s strong commitment to transparency and is a significant achievement in implementing internationally accepted best practices in statistics and data dissemination,” Bert Kroese, director of the IMF’s Statistics Department, was quoted as saying in the statement.

This achievement will serve Namibia well, especially in this fast-changing and vulnerable global environment, he said.

“As IMF research showed, the implementation of the data dissemination standards, including a subscription to the SDDS, is associated with a significant improvement in countries’ sovereign financing conditions,” Kroese said.

The SDDS, established by the IMF in March 1996, is intended to guide members in the dissemination of economic and financial data to the public.

Subscription to the SDDS enhances the availability of timely statistics according to an advance release calendar, thereby contributing to sound macroeconomic policies and the proper functioning of financial markets. Enditem