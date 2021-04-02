Namibia national soccer team, the Brave Warriors are ready for battle in the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers after going through bruising and futile AFCON qualifiers, Namibia Football Association (NFA) said on Friday.

According to the statement released on the NFA website by media officer Dan Kamati, the Brave Warriors will contest the 2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers second round in a tight home and away fixtures over four months.

The Brave Warriors are in a tricky group H with African heavyweights, Senegal, Togo and lightweights Congo-Brazzaville.

Only the group winner will progress to the third and final round of the world cup qualifiers.

“Due to the break imposed by COVID-19 the African qualifiers will be played from May 31 to Oct. 12, 2021 with back-to-back match-days. The Brave Warriors will host Congo between June 5-8 and the visit Togo a week later, June 11-15,” Kamati said.

The qualifiers will then resume in September and the Warriors will visit group favorites Senegal between Sept. 1-4 and then host them between Sept. 5-9 in the reverse fixture.