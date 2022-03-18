Namibia recognizes mathematics as cornerstone in fulfilling Vision 2030

Eighty-three Namibian top achievers from across the country were honored at the first-ever Mathematics Olympiad 2021 Award ceremony held in Windhoek, the Namibian capital, Thursday.

The Namibia Mathematics Olympiad (NMO) presented learners with an opportunity to master their concepts and comprehend challenging questions, with minimum effort, said Namibia’s Minister of Education, Arts and Culture Anna Nghipondoka in a speech read on her behalf.

“In recognizing the importance that mathematics plays in fulfilling Vision 2030, from 2012, the ministry of education made mathematics a compulsory subject, for the development of science, technology and commerce,” she said.

Nghipondoka said the ministry believes that mathematics skills and knowledge, concepts and processes enable learners to investigate, model and interpret numerical and spatial relationships and partners that exist in the world.

“The early grooming of our learners in mathematical problem solving through participation in Olympiads is essential to nurture such critical modeling skills,” she stressed.

The winning students were presented with certificates, scientific calculators, medals and prize monies among others.

The National Commission on Research, Science and Technology General manager Nhlanhla Lupahla said this maiden event is set to pave way for future participation for Namibia in international Olympiads including the Pan African Mathematics Olympiad as well as the International Mathematical Olympiad.

The NMO was hosted by the National Commission on Research, Science and Technology in collaboration with partners including the Namibia Ports Authority, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, the University of Namibia, the Namibia University of Science and Technology, as well as the London Mathematical Society. Enditem