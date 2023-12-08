Namibia records decrease in annual inflation rate in November

Namibia experienced a decline in its annual inflation rate during November, compared to the same period in 2022, according to Namibia’s consumer price index (NCPI), the main gauge of inflation, released Thursday.

The annual inflation rate stood at 5.7 percent, showcasing a decrease from the previous year’s 7 percent, the country’s statistics agency said in the NCPI report.

Additionally, the month-on-month inflation rate for November was reported at 0.3 percent, down from 0.8 percent observed in the preceding month.