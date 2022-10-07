Namibia records increase in H1N1 cases

Namibia’s Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) on Wednesday warned of an increasing number of H1N1 cases in the country.

Influenza A H1N1, previously referred to as ‘Swine flu’ in 2009, is a viral acute respiratory infection in humans often characterized by fever, headache, and other flu-like symptoms, and can only be laboratory-confirmed.

The health ministry said it was an uncommon occurrence for people to fall ill with flu-like symptoms from the H1N1 strain as cases peak during the winter season.

“With the change in weather that Namibia is currently experiencing, a rise in cases is expected as well,” said MoHSS executive director Ben Nangombe.

A total of 54 cases have been confirmed out of a suspected 190 cases country-wide since July. The country’s National Institute of Pathology (NIP) has been involved in influenza surveys and is capacitated to test for H1N1.

“The public is urged to remain calm and comply with the control measures put in place in order to contain and prevent further transmission,” Nangombe said. Enditem