Namibia records positive trade activities in January-June period

Namibia’s trade activities continued to increase from January to June, when compared to the same period of last year, according to the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) Thursday.

Cumulative total trade by June 2022 stood at 107 billion Namibia dollars (about 6.43 billion U.S. dollars ), a noticeable 46.1 percent increase from 73.2 billion Namibia dollars witnessed during the same period of 2021, NSA Statistician-General Alex Shimuafeni said Thursday.

“During June 2022, Namibia’s top five export partners were Botswana, South Africa, France, China, and Spain. These top five markets accounted for 60.7 percent of Namibia’s total exports, up from 48.9 percent witnessed in May 2022 and 64.5 percent recorded in June 2021,” he said.

According to Shimuafeni, precious stones were Namibia’s largest export commodity during the period under review, accounting for 25.1 percent of total exports.

“This was followed by uranium which accounted for 15 percent of total exports destined mostly to France and China. Fish came third on the list with a share of 11.6 percent destined to Spain, Zambia, and the DRC,” he added.

In terms of imports, in June 2022, South Africa, India, China, DRC, and Saudi Arabia were the major sources of imports for Namibia. “The top five import markets supplied Namibia with 69.8 percent of all imports, up from its May 2022 level of 48.1 percent and 55.4 percent recorded in June 2021,” he said.

The import basket mainly comprised petroleum oils, inorganic chemical elements, and civil engineering and contractors’ equipment, he concluded. Enditem