Namibia records positive trade activities in January-September 2022

Namibia’s trade activities continued to increase from January to September 2022 when compared to the same period of 2021, Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) said Thursday.

Cumulative exports from January to September 2022 stood at 68.7 billion Namibia dollars (about 4.6 billion U.S. dollars), representing an increase of 51.4 percent from 45.4 billion Namibia dollars (about 3 billion U.S. dollars) recorded during the same period in 2021, according to the latest NSA trade statistics for September.

Botswana remained Namibia’s largest export market, whereas South Africa was the primary source of imports during September this year, according to NSA.

Namibia mainly exported minerals such as precious stones (diamonds), uranium, copper ores, concentrates, and non-monetary gold in September.

“Fish continued to be the only non-mineral commodity within the top five products exported,” NSA statistician general, Alex Shimuafeni, said in a statement.

On the other hand, the country mainly imported petroleum oils, precious stones, motor vehicles for the transportation of goods, medicaments and wheat.

Meanwhile, Shimuafeni said analysis for the commodity of the month under study focused on the exportation and importation of rice.

“For September, Namibia did not export any rice whereas, on the demand side, the value of rice imported into the country was valued at 20.1 million Namibia dollars of which most was sourced from South Africa and India,” he said. Enditem