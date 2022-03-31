Namibia region launches food security, conservation initiative

Namibia on Wednesday launched a project to promote food security and support the development of community conservancies in the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA).

Speaking at the launch, Zambezi Governor Alpheus Sampofu said the initiative will help maintain the rich diverse ecosystem in KAZA and strengthen the capacity for adaptation to climate change.

“The government has set out to capacitate farmers with the knowledge, skills and attitude necessary to improve sustainable agricultural production,” he said. “Let us recognise the importance of strengthening sustainable agriculture, especially within the rural communities, to contribute to food security for the future to come.”

The integrated Rural Development and Nature Conservation project targets nine conservancies along the Kwando wildlife dispersal area, Sampofu said.

Funded by the German government, the project aims at supporting communities in the KAZA areas of Zimbabwe, Zambia and Namibia. Enditem