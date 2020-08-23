Namibia is among top African countries in the ratio number of daily reported COVID-19 cases to population, with 315 positive cases recorded Friday, health official said.

In a statement, Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said as per global statistics Namibia tops Africa in daily positive cases recording an average of 8 cases per 100,000 population each day, topping South Africa which is reported to be at 7 cases per 100,000 population.

“The Windhoek situation continues unabated with cases increasingly reported in health facilities, secluded places and in different institutions and offices,” Shangula said.

Namibia has reported 5,227 positive cases, 42 deaths and 2442 recoveries from 47,122 samples tested.

The country has a population of about 2.4 million. Enditem