Namibia reports surge in importation of coffins due to COVID-19 pandemic

Namibia imported coffins to a value of 34 million Namibian dollars (about 2.3 million U.S. dollars) due to COVID-19 deaths between August 2020 and August 2021, the country’s statistics agency (NSA) said Tuesday.

The largest import figure of 8 million Namibian dollars was reflected in August this year, NSA statistician general, Alex Shimuafeni said.

“With so many deaths reported by the Health Ministry as a result of the coronavirus during the last months, funeral undertakers experienced a lot of pressure in terms of the high demand of services they offer including the supply of coffins,” he said, adding that as a result, a shortage of coffins was experienced partly due to lack of local production.

“It is evident that the country highly depends on South Africa for the supply of these products,” he said.

According to the country’s Health Ministry, Namibia has recorded a total of 3,517 COVID-19 related deaths. Enditem