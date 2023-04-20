Namibia revises 2023 overall inflation up to 6.1 percent

Namibia’s overall inflation for 2023 has been revised upwards and it is projected to average 6.1 percent from a forecast of 5.3 percent previously, said the Bank of Namibia (BoN), the central bank, Wednesday.

Speaking at the monetary policy announcement, BoN Governor Johannes Gawaxab said the revision was on account of the second-round effects on food price inflation from a weaker exchange rate, as well as the prolonged stubbornness in core inflation.

Namibia’s average inflation rose to 7.1 percent during the first three months of 2023 compared to 4.5 percent during the corresponding period in 2022, Gawaxab said, adding that the rise in overall inflation was predominantly driven by food and transport inflation.

The central bank on Wednesday decided to increase the repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.25 percent to contain inflationary pressures and anchor inflation expectations. Enditem