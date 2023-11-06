Namibia rises to the top of  cricket world rankings for the first time

Namibia’s senior men’s cricket team has reached a historic milestone of 12th in the world rankings.

Cricket Namibia marketing manager Natalia Nauyoma said Monday that this remarkable achievement is not only a testament to the team’s hard work and dedication but also a moment of pride for Namibia.

“The team ranking table was updated after the tournament when Namibia beat Zimbabwe on home ground in the Castle Lite series. A huge congratulations to Namibia for this historic achievement,” she said.

Namibia defeated Zimbabwe 3-2 in a Castle Lite five-match T20I series which took place from Oct. 24 to 30.

The next test for Namibia is the highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, set to kick off on Nov. 22 to 30.

Currently, seven teams — Namibia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Nigeria — are hunting for the two Africa qualifying spots for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.