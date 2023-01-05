Namibia roads claim 54 lives during festive season

Namibia recorded 54 fatalities as a result of road accidents during the just-ended festive season from Nov. 22, 2022, to Jan. 2, 2023, according to the Motor Vehicle Fund (MVA) festive season crash statistics report released Wednesday.

The fatalities for the 2022/2023 season came in lower in comparison to the 2021/2022 period which recorded 98 deaths, while the 2020/2021 period recorded 79 deaths.

According to the report, a total of 633 injuries were reported during the period under review, compared to 746 during 2021/2022 and 818 in the previous period.

The number of crashes and fatalities per crash type as reported during the 2022/2023 festive season revealed that pedestrian-related crashes were the most frequent at 28 percent, followed by collisions and rollovers at 27 percent, while 50 percent of the fatalities resulted from rollover crashes, followed by collisions at 24 percent of the fatalities.

Meanwhile, Khomas Region recorded the highest number of crashes (78) and injuries (104), while Otjozondjupa Region recorded the highest number of eight fatalities.

Namibia in November launched the annual festive season road safety campaign, which will run until mid-January, aimed at negating or mitigating the impact of any negative externality that is likely to occur on the country’s national road network during the festive season. Enditem