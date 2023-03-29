Namibia says to continue creating conducive business environment for Chinese entities, investors

Namibia will continue to create a conducive business environment for Chinese entities and investors to grow and prosper in the southwestern African nation, a government official said Tuesday.

Namibia’s Deputy Minister of Industrialization and Trade Verna Sinimbo highlighted this at an engagement hosted by Namibia Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) in partnership with the Chinese Embassy in Namibia on Tuesday.

The objective of the engagement was to provide registration services for BIPA products to Chinese businesses operating in Namibia as well as to provide information on the protection and registration of Intellectual Property (IP) already protected in countries of origin.

“Such a platform provides an opportunity to further work together in the areas of trade, investments, and economic cooperation,” she said, adding that Namibia and China are already engaged in several projects, which include the development of an industrial park.

Sinimbo said the registration of IP is a powerful tool for businesses to protect their ideas, innovations, and creations.’

“Namibia has made significant strides in protecting IP rights in recent years. We have implemented several legal frameworks and policies that are designed for domestic and foreign invention and we are continuously working hard for the frameworks to be enforced,” she said. Enditem