Namibia seeking to attract foreign direct investment through summit in Dubai

Business and investment platform, Invest Africa will host the Namibia Investment Summit, under the patronage of Namibia’s President, Hage Geingob alongside the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) in Dubai on March 23, Invest Africa said in a statement on Monday.

NIPDB, in collaboration with Namibian private and public entities, will be presenting investment opportunities in the areas of renewable energy, agriculture, logistics and tourism to attract foreign direct investment, the statement said.

Themed “Namibia, Advancing Sustainable Investments for a Diversified, Export-driven Economy”, the summit seeks to identify, engage and attract new investments and promote the country as a preferred lucrative investment destination and facilitate engagements between potential investors and Namibian entities.

The summit will be hosted on the margins of Expo 2020 Dubai and is expected to attract over 100 key players and investors from the private sector, government officials, thought leaders and policy experts, the statement said. Enditem