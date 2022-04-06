Namibia set to convert potential leads into tangible investments through Dubai Expo

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) is compiling a comprehensive report detailing the activities and achievements of the Namibian Pavilion over the six months of the Dubai Expo, an executive said Tuesday.

Namibia was one of 192 countries that participated in the expo, hosted in the United Arab Emirates from Oct.1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

NIPDB spokesperson, Catherine Shipushu said in a statement that the expo provided an opportune platform for Namibia to engage with potential investors and showcase investment opportunities in the priority sectors identified by the government, which include renewable energy, logistics and infrastructure, mining, agribusiness and tourism.

According to Shipushu, at the closing of the expo on March 31, the Namibian Pavilion had recorded a total of 397,255 visitors from all over the world, and 192 investment leads primarily in the areas of renewable energy, tourism and education.

“NIPDB will now be taking on the mammoth task of converting investment leads into tangible investments. This is a long process that involves back and forth negotiations with potential investors,” she said. Enditem