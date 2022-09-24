Namibia set to export 50,000 tonnes of lithium ore to China

Namibia’s Port of Walvis Bay recently facilitated the exportation of 25,000 tonnes of lithium ore to China with an additional 50,000 tonnes expected to be shipped later this month, an executive said Friday.

Namibia Ports Authority’s Business Development Partner Tautinge Festus revealed this following the port’s recent handling of the arrival of 80 brand new tipper trucks, imported from China via the country’s largest port, Walvis Bay.

The trucks destined for the Xingfeng Mine, a Lithium ore mine in Omaruru, within the Erongo region of central Namibia, are expected to improve the mine’s capacity and efficiency, Festus said.

Festus said the mine aimed to ramp up its export volumes through the Port of Walvis Bay, due to growing global demand as a result of the improving commodity price of lithium ore.

"The shipment of these trucks signifies the positive outlook that the investors foresee for the industry," he said.