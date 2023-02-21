Namibia starts bid auction for radio frequency spectrum to fulfill rollout obligations

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) has commenced the auctioning process for radio frequency spectrum bands allocated to International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) services on a primary basis, the country’s regulator announced on Monday.

These spectrum bands are commonly referred to as the 700 MHz and 800 MHz spectrum bands, and are utilized by telecommunications service licensees to provide 4G and/or 5G mobile services in Namibia and to fulfill rollout obligations to ensure communications services in all regions to 80 percent of the population, Acting Chief Executive Officer of CRAN Katrina Sikeni said in a statement.

All bidders are required to submit a detailed business case, inclusive of rollout plans for the next three years aimed at expanding broadband connectivity in regions with less than 80 percent 4G population coverage to meet the national objective of 80 percent population coverage, Sikeni said.

“The authority adopted a holistic approach in determining a roadmap for the release of spectrum for the period 2022 to 2024,” Sikeni said, adding that this process was designed to provide telecommunications service licensees with regulatory certainty on which spectrum will be made available for assignment to facilitate the rollout of telecommunications and broadcasting networks, and implementation of emerging technologies, platforms, and applications to the benefit of the end user.

Expanding broadband services by licensees will improve the quality of telecommunications services and inclusivity for Namibians living in unserved and underserved areas at prescribed broadband speeds and quality of service minimum parameters, she said.

Additionally, the spectrum will be utilized to foster digital transformation beyond the delivery of broadband, through the implementation of e-education, e-health, e-agriculture, e-government, and other use cases to realize the actual benefits of new technologies, Sikeni added.

“Only telecommunications service licensees can apply to participate in the auction process, as they were consulted on the preferred assignment method and concluded that the spectrum is made available for assignment via spectrum auction following a beauty contest model,” she said. Enditem