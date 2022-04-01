Namibia surveys small-scale fisheries hotspots frequented by women

Namibia has undertaken a baseline survey to map small-scale fisheries hotspots that are frequented by women with the aim of promoting gender-equitable and climate resilience food systems at the household level, officials said Thursday.

In a statement, The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in Namibia said the baseline assessment of the current landscape of fishing hotspots frequented by women as well as women-led small-scale fishing communities are expected to generate information on the primary characteristics, capacities and needs.

“The end goal is to empower women in the small-scale fisheries food system by strengthening post-harvest processing and trade and building the capacity for women to improve their skills and capacity to do their work. It is now conservatively estimated that Namibia’s small-scale fisheries sub-sector indirectly supports the livelihoods of over 280,000 Namibians, making up approximately 11 percent of the country’s total population,” the FAO said.

In September 2020, Namibia committed to developing her National Plan of Action for Small-Scale Fisheries (NPOA-SSF) by implementing the Voluntary Guidelines for Securing Sustainable Small-Scale Fisheries in the Context of Food Security and Poverty Eradication (SSF Guidelines).

The one-and-a-half-year long NPOA-SSF development process was consultative, participatory and has led to an increased realisation of the importance that small-scale fisheries play in the lives of riverine and fisheries dependent communities in Namibia.

The programme is aimed at assessing capacities, gaps, and opportunities for strengthening the role that women play in the small-scale fisheries sector.

To support programme implementation, the Ministry of Fish and Marine Resources has engaged 11 enumerators to undertake the Women’s SSF mapping assessment focusing on all 14 Regions of Namibia.

The 11 enumerators have commenced with the women’s SSF mapping survey across the remaining 12 Regions of Namibia and data collection will take place during the period March 28 to April 28. Enditem