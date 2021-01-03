The Namibia Football Association (NFA) announced Saturday the temporary suspension of the national men’s 2021 African Nations Championship (CHAN) preparations after some players in the camp tested positive for COVID-19.

Namibia’s local-based players had been in camp since Dec. 8, 2020, and after routine tests done on Dec. 29, 2020, 10 players and one technical staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the NFA website, the football body, has immediately activated the relevant protocols that include isolation and calling off group activities temporarily.

“Affected by this is the pre-CHAN finals preparatory tournament in Rwanda involving the host, Namibia and DR Congo which was set for Jan. 7 to 11, 2021,” the NFA added.

Namibia is in Group D, alongside Guinea, Tanzania, and Zambia, of the 2021 CHAN finals scheduled to take place in Cameroon, from Jan. 16 to Feb. 7.

As of Saturday, Namibia’s cumulative confirmed cases stood at 24,654, while recoveries were at 20,931, and deaths at 213.