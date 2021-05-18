poultry
Namibia on Monday banned imports and the in-transit movement of poultry and poultry products from South Africa following the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The directorate of veterinary services said in a statement that live poultry and poultry products originating from South Africa had been suspended.

It said only consignments with products packaged in their final packaging on or after March 19 will be refused entry into Namibia and sent back to their territory of origin.

All previously issued import and in-transit permits to import poultry and their products originating from South Africa have also been cancelled and recalled with immediate effect, the directorate said.

Namibia continues to allow the importation of poultry and their products that are transiting through South Africa originating from other countries that are HPAI free

