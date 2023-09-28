Namibia suspends poultry imports from South Africa over bird flu

Namibia on Wednesday temporarily suspended the import and in-transit movement of live poultry, birds and poultry products originating from South Africa due to the increase in cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

Albertina Shilongo, the chief veterinary officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, said in a statement that the decision to suspend imports from South Africa is a precautionary measure in response to the alarming spread of HPAI within South Africa’s commercial poultry industry.

According to Shilongo, cooked poultry meat products for commercial purposes may still be imported into Namibia or in transit as long as they are accompanied by a valid veterinary import permit.

In addition to the suspension, all previously issued import and in-transit permits for these items are hereby canceled and recalled with immediate effect, she said.