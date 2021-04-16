Bird Flu

Namibia has suspended all poultry and bird imports from neighboring South Africa following an avian flu outbreak there.

Chief Veterinary Officer Albertina Shilongo with the Namibian Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, on Thursday said the suspension is in place as a pre-cautionary measure in the next 21 days.

She said so far there have not been any imported cases recorded in Namibia and they are monitoring the situation in South Africa.

All consignments containing poultry products from South Africa, she said, will be blocked at the point of entry or sent back.

All current valid import permits for poultry products have also been suspended with immediate effect until the situation improves.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleNigeria’s economic hub starts construction of new light rail to improve connectivity
Next articleDPRK denounces Japan’s decision on nuclear wastewater as “threat to human existence”
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here