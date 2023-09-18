Namibia takes action to improve waste management

Namibia made a commitment on Saturday to address its pressing waste management challenges that have long plagued the nation.

Speaking on World Cleanup Day, which fell on Saturday, Pohamba Shifeta, minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, stated that the current waste management situation in Namibia is unsatisfactory.

“Many settlements, villages, towns, and municipalities lack proper landfills and instead use dumpsites for waste disposal. We are aware of efforts by some local authorities to find different ways of disposing of residential and domestic waste, but this remains a major constraint,” he said.

Shifeta acknowledged the efforts of some local authorities who have been striving to find innovative ways to manage residential and domestic waste. However, he emphasized that significant challenges still persist.

Waste collection from informal areas remains a significant challenge, posing a threat to the environment and public health, Shifeta said. There is room for improvement in all three municipalities, particularly in waste collection from informal areas.

In 2019, Namibia introduced the National Solid Waste Management Strategy to coordinate future waste management efforts.