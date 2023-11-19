Namibia takes steps towards meeting goals of Paris Agreement

The Mayor of Walvis Bay, Trevino Forbes, said Wednesday that collaborations between central government and representatives from national and local levels are crucial to bring solutions to the climate change challenge.

He made the remarks at the stocktake for climate change emergency local leadership for sub-national inputs to Paris Agreement Global stocktake event which took place on Wednesday at Walvis Bay, a Namibian port city situated about 380 km from the capital city of Windhoek.

The stocktake is one of many slated to take place in different cities across the world ahead of the United Nations Framework on Climate Change (UNFCC) 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), which will happen later this year in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates from Nov. 30 until Dec. 12 this year.

“So let us embrace this opportunity with enthusiasm and a willingness to listen, learn and engage with one another. Together, we can make a difference and pave the way for a more sustainable future,” said Forbes.

The global stocktake is a process for countries and stakeholders to see where they’re collectively making progress towards meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change adopted in 2015.

The United Nations Developmental Plan’s Climate Change Convention aims to keep global temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius.