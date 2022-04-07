Namibia Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Namibia – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Namibia’s MTC progresses with network expansion Under its 2019 National Broadband Policy the government aimed to achieve 95% population coverage by 2024, delivering a service of at least 2Mb/s. The policy has continuing objectives though to 2029, while the associated Implementation Action Plan includes programs through to 2024.

These various measures are intended to reduce the digital divide by facilitating investment in IP-based services, and encouraging the take-up of services. Mobile network coverage has increased sharply in recent years. By the beginning of 2021, 3G infrastructure provided 89% population coverage while LTE infrastructure provided 79% coverage (compared to only 40% a year earlier).

Developments with 5G were set back by unsubstantiated public concerns over the health implications of the technology, though the government has requested the regulator to speed up its 5G development strategy. The increase in the number of mobile broadband subscribers seen since 2018 has partly been attributed to MTC’s 081Every1 campaign which is intended to provide national coverage and to improve data rates over its 3G and LTE networks.

Phase 1 of the project was completed by June 2020, while Phase 2 was essentially complete by early 2022. Phase 3 is due to be completed by September 2022.

The work undertaken by MTC contributed to the 8.5% increase in the number of mobile broadband subscribers in the year to June 2021, reaching 1.877 million. The regulator noted that continuing growth in the sector has also been supported by the popularity of prepaid internet-enabled SIM cards compared to the use of PCs and laptops.

