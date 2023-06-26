Namibia to attend second Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg

Namibia will participate in the second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum on July 26-29 in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.

The delegation will consist of President Hage Geingob, public and private sector officials, and a business group representing various sectors, the Namibian Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation announced in a statement Wednesday.

The Russia-Africa Summit is a key event in Russian-African relations. The purpose of the event is to promote the strengthening of comprehensive and equal cooperation between Russia and African countries in such dimensions as politics, security, and economy.

The summit had originally been scheduled to take place in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa in October 2022 but was postponed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in July. The first Russia-Africa Summit was held on Oct. 23-24, 2019, in the Russian resort city of Sochi under the motto “For Peace, Security and Development.” Enditem