Namibia to build solar-power facility to reduce energy dependence

Namibia plans to construct a 5.4-megawatt solar-power facility to source energy for the Rosh Pinah Zinc Corporation (RPZC) which is expanding its operations and will require additional supplies of electricity, officials said Monday.

In a statement about the solar park, Director and Shareholder Elmo Kalyamo said the facility will supply 30 percent of RPZC’s power requirements over the 15-year duration of the power purchase agreement (PPA).

Kalyamo said the project not only supports the country’s objective of energy independence but also reduces RPZC’s emissions of greenhouse gases by 6 percent annually at a company level while emissions of CO2 produced by utility-supplied power in the Kharas region will be reduced by 14,242 metric tons.

The project, which will be financed by the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN), is expected to reduce the cost of energy, diversify the sources of energy and improve sustainability.

Commenting on the financial and developmental aspects, DBN CEO Martin Inkumbi said the Bank is committed to the development of renewable energy generation, and the benefits that it brings to economic activity and socioeconomic wellbeing in Namibia.

Namibia is a net importer of electricity from South Africa and the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP). In December 2021, the country generated 89,054 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity but had to import 263,899 MWh. Enditem