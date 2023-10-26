Namibia to host 39th annual African Union for Housing Finance Conference

The 39th annual African Union for Housing Finance (AUHF) Conference and Annual General Meeting will be held in Windhoek, Namibia’s capital, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The conference for international, African and regional stakeholders serves as a platform for the public, private, and development sectors to come together, exchange insights and address shared challenges within Africa’s rapidly evolving housing sector.

Themed “Affordable housing on the front lines: Cases from the continent,” this year’s event will take place both in person in Windhoek and virtually.

AUHF Chairman Kehinde Ogundimu highlighted the significance of the event, saying “the event will provide a platform for practitioners in the built environment to share ideas and experiences, network, collaborate and proffer solutions to the housing challenges on the continent.”

The conference will feature presentations of innovative case studies in affordable housing from across the continent, delivered by industry leaders and professionals, with a special focus on creative financing and investment, public-private partnerships, and affordable housing construction.

“With over 200 affordable housing delegates from Africa, Europe, Asia and North America, the conference will provide equitable solutions for the collective interest of stakeholders, with the result of making housing more affordable,” Ogundimu added.

The annual event, held in a different country each year, explores a range of housing and housing finance themes relevant to Africa. The AUHF is a member-based association comprising institutions involved in mobilizing funds for affordable housing in Africa. Its members include mortgage banks, building societies, housing corporations, investors, and other organizations in African housing finance.