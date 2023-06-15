Namibia to host Africa hospitality investment conference

Namibia has been selected to host the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF) in 2024, the government confirmed on Wednesday.

The conference plays a crucial role in driving investment into tourism projects, infrastructure, and hospitality development on the continent, the Ministry of Information Communication and Technology said.

“Namibia’s winning bid, which was announced on Tuesday in Nairobi, Kenya, builds on the foundational strengths of easily accessible cities, an accommodating visa policy, state-of-the-art infrastructure, diverse accommodation possibilities, and rich tourism experiences,” the ministry said.

It said the event is the most influential conference of its kind in Africa and a first for the Southern Africa Development Community region.

AHIF 2024 promises to be a landmark event that cements Namibia’s position as a premier destination for tourism and a favourable hub for investment, the ministry said.

"We eagerly anticipate welcoming delegates from across the globe and showcasing Namibia's renowned hospitality, charm, and investment possibilities," it said.