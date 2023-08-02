Namibia to host fair to promote thriving biomass sector

Namibia will host a biomass fair from Sept. 7 to 9 to nurture and promote the thriving biomass sector in the country and the region.

The fair, organized by the Namibia Biomass Industry Group (N-BiG), the Charcoal Association of Namibia, and the Namibia University of Science and Technology, will run under the theme “Igniting the Growth of the Biomass Sector in Namibia” and feature a research symposium, an industry conference, and an expo for products, services, and technology, said N-BiG Chief Executive Progress Kashandula Tuesday.

“The bush biomass sector already contributes extensively to socioeconomic development in Namibia and has the potential to shape an inclusive bioeconomy,” he said.

According to Kashandula, the fair is the most critical knowledge exchange platform for the sector and provides an excellent networking opportunity.

The fair is expected to bring together industry experts, researchers, and both public and private stakeholders for knowledge exchange, networking, and the showcasing of cutting-edge harvesting and processing technologies for bush biomass.

Furthermore, an estimated 120 exhibitors will demonstrate an extensive range of biomass products and cutting-edge technology, he added.

According to the De-bushing Advisory Service, a division of the N-BiG, the Namibian bush biomass sector is a growing sector with the potential to significantly contribute to the national economy through the establishment and strengthening of both domestic and international value chains and corresponding employment creation.