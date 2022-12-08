Namibia to host international energy conference amid quest to become oil producer

Namibia will host the International Energy Conference (NIEC) on April 25-27, 2023, under the theme of “Shaping the future of energy towards value creation,” said a statement released on Wednesday.

Ndapwilapo Selma Shimutwikeni, the convener of NIEC and managing director of RichAfrica Consultancy, said in a statement that the move to make the NIEC annual is timely, with the progress in developments in Namibia’s energy sector fast taking shape.

“Namibia is now on the precipice of realizing the potentially transformative economic value of the energy developments and discoveries in the country. We must keep the momentum on energy and related infrastructure conversations with all the role players front and center of our evolving energy landscape,” she said.

According to Shimutwikeni, pre-conference workshops will also take place in anticipation of the conference’s plenary discussions and presentations.

Namibia is already entering the fold of African oil-producing countries with its current membership in the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization.

Meanwhile, the Namibian government has been focusing on achieving large-scale and low-cost renewable energy development as well as local development in renewable energy investments and green ammonia production, with the country’s world-class wind and solar resources giving it a long-term competitive advantage in producing green hydrogen. Enditem