Namibia to increase fuel prices in April

Namibia is set to increase petrol prices by 195 Namibia cents per litre while diesel prices will go up by 295 Namibia cents per litre from April 6 due to a hike in global oil prices, the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) announced Thursday.

The price of gasoline at the pump in Walvis Bay will become 19.10 Namibia dollars (about 1.28 US dollars) per litre for unleaded petrol and the price of diesel will be increased to 20.25 Namibia dollars per litre, MME Deputy Minister Kornelia Shilunga said, adding that fuel prices will be adjusted accordingly countrywide.

“Mismatch between the global oil supply and demand has led to an increase in fuel prices as well as geopolitical tension in the oil-producing regions. If tensions in eastern Europe continue, fuel prices will keep going up,” she said. Enditem