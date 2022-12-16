Namibia to issue 5G spectrum next year

Namibia is preparing to issue spectrum for 5G in March 2023, which will be accompanied by a consumer awareness campaign, an executive said Thursday.

The spectrum will be issued to operators to build 5G networks and only licensed operators may apply for the 5G spectrum, Namibia Communications Regulatory Authority CEO Emilia Nghikembua told Xinhua.

“The networks will then be utilized to provide 5G to the public, just like 3G and 4G,” she said, adding that the regulator will do more work around the promotion of technological innovation, improved quality of service, and customer experience.

“We shall also issue more spectrum for the deployment of digital infrastructure, and to ensure that the cost to customers for services and devices are just, reasonable, and affordable,” she said. Enditem