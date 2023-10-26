Namibia to open an embassy in DRC to enhance bilateral relations

Namibia is set to open a consulate general in Lubumbashi city in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, simplify consular affairs and facilitate cross-border trade.

In a statement issued Thursday, Penda Naanda, executive director of the Namibian Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, said the consulate general will be managed by a dedicated team from the ministry assisting with consular matters to facilitate interactions between the two nations.

He said this addition will bring the total number of the country’s diplomatic missions to 31, all dedicated to expanding Namibia’s global diplomatic presence to serve the needs of its citizens better.

