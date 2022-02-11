Namibia to open Oranjemund border post in March

Namibia’s Oranjemund border post, situated between Namibia and South Africa is scheduled to open on March 1.

The move follows a meeting held on Feb. 4, where Namibia’s Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, the South African High Commission in Namibia and the Border Management Team in South Africa also attended, Namibia’s Ministry of Health and Social Services said in a statement Wednesday.

“The opening of the borders became necessary due to difficulties experienced by the community around the vicinity, especially with the recent floods and associated disruption on the movement of people and goods,” Namibia’s Ministry of Health executive director, Ben Nangombe said in the statement.

According to Nangombe, South Africa has started with the assessment and engagement of the community in the vicinity of the border to educate them to comply with the regulations and to understand their needs.

“Namibia will also need to conduct an assessment and readiness visit to the border in preparation for the opening and a joint border assessment and readiness visit is planned for Feb.15 to 16,” he added.

Oranjemund Border control is situated between the two countries, on the Namibian side there is the town of Oranjemund, and on South Africa’s side, there is Alexander Bay. Enditem