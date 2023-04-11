Namibia to provide humanitarian aid for victims of Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Malawi

The Namibian government will donate 1.9 million Namibian dollars (about 128,000 U.S dollars) to the Malawian government for humanitarian assistance to victims of Tropical Cyclone Freddy, says a government statement released Thursday.

The announcement was made in the cabinet decisions issued at the 4th (2023) decision-making meeting, held on April 4, where the cabinet approved the request put forward by Namibian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

According to the humanitarian information portal ReliefWeb, 2.3 million people have been affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, with 1.6 million severely food insecure. The number of displaced people stands at 659,278 (in 767 camps), with 2,171 injuries, 676 dead, and 533 missing. Enditem