Namibia is reforming its environmental management legislation to enhance the protection of natural resources and promote sustainable management of the environment, a government official said on Friday.

The revision of the Environmental Management Act seeks to address existing gaps and challenges of loss of biodiversity, said Teofilus Nghitila, executive director at the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism.

“The revision, undertaken through an extensive consultative process, aims to re-look at environmental laws, and remedy the provisions of the legislation that have over time become obsolete,” he said.

The revised legislative framework will entail various new provisions such as general environmental management aspects, law enforcement, issuance period of clearance certificates, standards for solid waste management, strategic environmental assessment body and regulations.

“As a signatory to global agendas and various conventions, the revision would further enable Namibia to align its laws with international instruments and emerging trends,” Nghitila said.

The ministry is in the process of drafting the bill, envisaged to be submitted to cabinet for scrutiny and subsequently parliament for endorsement and enactment, he said. Enditem