Namibia to Send 25 Athletes to African Senior Athletics Championships

Namibia’s athletics governing body on Friday unveiled a 25-member team set to compete at the 23rd African Senior Championships in Douala, Cameroon, scheduled from June 21 to 26.

Comprising nine women and 16 men, the Namibian contingent will showcase their talents across various track and field disciplines, with departure slated for June 15, Athletics Namibia said.

Noteworthy among the team members is Olympic 200m silver medalist Christine Mboma, who is poised to compete in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m events.

Mboma’s participation marks her second major competition this year, following a hiatus of nearly 20 months due to changes in regulations for athletes classified as having differences in sexual development that had been imposed by World Athletics.