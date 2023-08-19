Namibia to upgrade port for oil, gas boom

Namibia is planning a 40-billion Namibian dollars (about 2.6 billion U.S. dollars) port infrastructure expansion project to position itself as a leading energy hub and to accommodate the growing demands of the oil and gas industry, an official said Friday.

In an interview, Namibia Ports Authority (Namport) Chief Executive Officer Andrew Kanime stated that the country is currently capable of supporting the exploration and appraisal phases of the oil and gas industry, but it lacks the capacity to handle oil production.

Kanime said the blueprint will encompass the construction of a new port in the town of Luderitz, as well as other extensions to accommodate multiple platform vessels at ports in the coastal towns of Walvis Bay and Luderitz.

The authority intends to provide land for essential infrastructure development and then invite the private sector to establish operations on these premises, he noted.

“We are seeking private companies with technical expertise and financial resources to invest in this space. Our goal is to consolidate oil and gas activities in this unified facility so that all needs can be serviced from that particular terminal,” he explained.

The Namport will collaborate with the private sector to develop the necessary infrastructure through public-private partnership arrangements.

Private sector players will be sourced through open public tenders with strict local content requirements and local participation in both ownership and operation, he added.